Fire Country Season 3: Bode's Haunted Past, Explained

Bode keeps having dreams about Rafael (Victor Andres Turgeon-Trelles), a man he and Jake found under a rockslide but couldn't rescue before he was crushed to death. His guilt about Rafael mirrors his remorse over his sister Riley's death years earlier in a car accident, for which he was at the wheel. His inability to save his sister has always haunted him. He talks about his failure to rescue Rafael with his Uncle Luke (Michael Trucco) during a game of pick-up ball. While Bode's spirit isn't entirely settled, he's at least able to close the door on his feelings.

But Bode's troubles don't end there. It seems that Drew doesn't just play dirty baseball, he's got a drug connection. As a gesture of goodwill, he offers Bode a baggie of painkillers that he took during a recent shoulder injury for Bode to use for his knee. We don't see Bode take any of the pills, or what he does with them, leaving fans to wonder if Bode will tilt back over the edge into full-on drug addiction or worse, end up back in Three Rock for parole violation.

That would definitely endanger his relationship with Audrey James (Leven Rambin), right after they take a big step in Episode 11 and kiss. The next episode of "Fire Country" will reveal what path Bode chooses, but Max Thieriot did say before Season 3 began that Bode would be walking the line between addiction and sobriety this season – so fans should brace themselves for the worst.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).