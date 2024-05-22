One Fire Country Season 3 Storyline May Have Been Revealed By Max Thieriot
Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot of "SEAL Team") has been left hanging at an amazingly intense crossroad at the end of that devastating "Fire Country" Season 2 finale. Looking for a way into the legitimate firefighting world now that he's been released early from Three Rock for his good deeds, he turns in desperation to his Uncle Luke (Michael Trucco), asking him to pull strings to get him on a local squad. But it looks like Thieriot revealed another pertinent plot point regarding Bode's Season 3 future.
Real-life hero Thierot waxed about how it felt to take Bode out of 3 Rock and place him in his hometown, among his old friends and family again. Per the actor, it felt as if possibilities were opening up left and right for fresh storyline ideas. "I feel like now we can fully dive into scenes with his parents and Jake and Eve and their friendship —getting to see what that was like before, because now they're together," Thierot told Entertainment Weekly, confirming Bode will stay on the outside during Season 3.
Even more details have been revealed by executive producer Tia Napolitano, who has noted to other outlets that Bode's future will be one of mixed reactions as he tries to claim the Leone name.
Bode will walk the line between addiction and self-actualization next year
Speaking with TVInsider after the Season 2 finale of "Fire Country" aired on CBS, Tia Napolitano said viewers can expect Bode's struggles in Season 3 to combine questions about his devotion to the firefighting game, and what's keeping him in the business of fighting his fires in the first place. "I think we're going to toy a lot with that next season, of him walking the line of what's dangerous and what isn't, what's addiction and what isn't," she noted.
Is firefighting healthy for Bode? Well, it is, according to Bode. It's everyone else who might have a problem with his definition of what's right and good. In any event, he's going to devote himself to the profession in Season 3.
As for Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) and Diego's (Rafael de la Fuente) marital status, Napolitano did not reveal if the wedding was stopped or if Gabriela went through with the ceremony — only that Season 3 will tell all. Manny's (Kevin Alejandro) future also remains wide open after he's arrested at the ceremony, with anything from a prison sentence to being released on the storytelling table.
As for those still carrying a torch for Bode and Gabriela's possibly doomed romance, Napolitano said their chemistry and attraction to each other will remain in place regardless of whether they remain a couple or not. Since Gabriela already knows Bode at his worst, perhaps Season 3 will show him at his best — if not most conflicted.