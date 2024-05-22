One Fire Country Season 3 Storyline May Have Been Revealed By Max Thieriot

Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot of "SEAL Team") has been left hanging at an amazingly intense crossroad at the end of that devastating "Fire Country" Season 2 finale. Looking for a way into the legitimate firefighting world now that he's been released early from Three Rock for his good deeds, he turns in desperation to his Uncle Luke (Michael Trucco), asking him to pull strings to get him on a local squad. But it looks like Thieriot revealed another pertinent plot point regarding Bode's Season 3 future.

Real-life hero Thierot waxed about how it felt to take Bode out of 3 Rock and place him in his hometown, among his old friends and family again. Per the actor, it felt as if possibilities were opening up left and right for fresh storyline ideas. "I feel like now we can fully dive into scenes with his parents and Jake and Eve and their friendship —getting to see what that was like before, because now they're together," Thierot told Entertainment Weekly, confirming Bode will stay on the outside during Season 3.

Even more details have been revealed by executive producer Tia Napolitano, who has noted to other outlets that Bode's future will be one of mixed reactions as he tries to claim the Leone name.