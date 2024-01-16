Emmys 2024: What Did Pedro Pascal Really Say About Kieran Culkin?

Viewers of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards may have done a double-take when Pedro Pascal took to the podium to present an award with his arm in a sling. "Before we get to the nominees to the best supporting actor in a drama series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me," the actor opened with a smirk. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder, and I think this is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin ..." Pascal started the second part of what was seemingly intended to be a fun dig at the "Succession" star. However, many viewers never got to hear exactly what Pascal claimed Culkin did to him, since the audio was briefly cut.

As those who got to witness the uncensored version of Pascal's moment can attest, the show ended up muting the punchline for the age-old reason of Pascal using a four-letter word. "I think this is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s*** out of me," the actor ended his explanation — after which the show treated viewers to a close-up of a stone-faced Culkin staring at Pascal.