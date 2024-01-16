Emmys 2024: What Did Pedro Pascal Really Say About Kieran Culkin?
Viewers of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards may have done a double-take when Pedro Pascal took to the podium to present an award with his arm in a sling. "Before we get to the nominees to the best supporting actor in a drama series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me," the actor opened with a smirk. "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder, and I think this is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin ..." Pascal started the second part of what was seemingly intended to be a fun dig at the "Succession" star. However, many viewers never got to hear exactly what Pascal claimed Culkin did to him, since the audio was briefly cut.
As those who got to witness the uncensored version of Pascal's moment can attest, the show ended up muting the punchline for the age-old reason of Pascal using a four-letter word. "I think this is the perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s*** out of me," the actor ended his explanation — after which the show treated viewers to a close-up of a stone-faced Culkin staring at Pascal.
Pascal and Culkin have shared fun moments before
The Kieran Culkin-Pedro Pascal moment at the Emmys didn't come entirely out of the blue. On the contrary, it's merely the latest chapter in what's shaping up to be an endearing bromance between two of the hottest actors in Hollywood. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Culkin and Pascal were both nominated for the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a drama series for their work on "Succession" and "The Last of Us." Culkin won and made sure to reference his colleague in his speech. "Suck it, Pedro," he said as Pascal laughed in the audience. "Sorry, mine."
Even this wasn't the beginning of the friendly sniping between the pair. In 2023, the actors sat side by side during The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable discussion along with Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, Michael Imperioli, and Damson Idris. Among the topics discussed, Culkin admitted he didn't think anyone would watch "Succession" when they started filming – and throughout, he and Pascal demonstrated an easy chemistry that at times resembled a seasoned comedy double act. It looks like the two have decided to continue the fun and games throughout the awards season. Judging by how things are going, it may be only a matter of time before someone casts the duo in a project together.