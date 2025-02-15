How Lance Barber's George Cooper Sr. Returns In Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 12 — "Typhoid Georgie"
Fans knew that Lance Barber would show up on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" as the late George Sr. early in the season, and it's now confirmed how the sitcom's producers will bring the late character back in the episode "Typhoid Georgie," airing on February 27. In a virtual panel discussion (via TV Insider), executive producer Steve Holland explained that Georgie (Montana Jordan), while ill with a cold, will fall asleep and dream of his dad.
"Georgie's thinking about his dad, and he's sort of worried that his dad ... might be disappointed in him and so he, his dad visits him in a dream," explained Holland. The disappointment stems from Georgie being sent home from work because he's sick. He starts worrying that he won't be able to provide for and protect his family the same way his dad did, leading to a comforting visit from George Sr.
That's just one example of how the death of George Sr. on "Young Sheldon" has affected "Georgie and Mandy's first Marriage." And it looks like the door could be open for another visit from the Cooper paterfamilias.
Could Lance Barber come back for more visits?
During the same panel discussion about George Sr.'s return, Steve Holland said that the idea to bring Lance Barber back came from series creator Chuck Lorre. "[The idea] came out of a conversation we'd had with Chuck even early on talking about the show," Holland explained. "And Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, but he still visits him and so that was the thing we had sort of thought about and then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back."
Although Holland didn't say so outright, the show can presumably use the dream visitation conceit to bring George Sr. back again, whenever they want to, leading to some very emotional possibilities in future episodes. George as a visiting Christmas angel, anyone? While this will be the first time fans get to see George Sr. since his passing, you can expect him to be the same fondly irascible guy, spirit or not. Time — and the ratings for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" — will tell if they get more of him in the future.