How Lance Barber's George Cooper Sr. Returns In Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 1, Episode 12 — "Typhoid Georgie"

Fans knew that Lance Barber would show up on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" as the late George Sr. early in the season, and it's now confirmed how the sitcom's producers will bring the late character back in the episode "Typhoid Georgie," airing on February 27. In a virtual panel discussion (via TV Insider), executive producer Steve Holland explained that Georgie (Montana Jordan), while ill with a cold, will fall asleep and dream of his dad.

"Georgie's thinking about his dad, and he's sort of worried that his dad ... might be disappointed in him and so he, his dad visits him in a dream," explained Holland. The disappointment stems from Georgie being sent home from work because he's sick. He starts worrying that he won't be able to provide for and protect his family the same way his dad did, leading to a comforting visit from George Sr.

That's just one example of how the death of George Sr. on "Young Sheldon" has affected "Georgie and Mandy's first Marriage." And it looks like the door could be open for another visit from the Cooper paterfamilias.