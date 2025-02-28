Lance Barber's George Cooper Sr. Future Clarified By Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Producer

Contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 12 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" — "Typhoid Georgie"

Lance Barber made his return to the role of George Cooper Sr. in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" with a brief, two-scene appearance that combines warmth, tenderness, a yearning for comfort, self-castigation — and a zombie-based jump scare that firmly reminds us we're in Georgie's (Montana Jordan) mind, looking at a conceptualization of George Sr. as created by his son's subconscious. This is an interesting development, since Georgie has been thoroughly surrounded by his dad's presence throughout the season, even driving around in George Sr.'s pickup truck.

But whether it's as a ghost, angel, or dream vision, will audiences see more of Barber on the "Young Sheldon" spin-off series? According to executive producer and series co-creator Steve Holland, the future's up in the air. "I don't know," he told TVLine. "I mean, we love Lance. We love having him on the show. For us, it's always going to be about the story." Bound by the need to create a solid tale versus serving their desire to have the actor in question on-set more frequently, future appearances by Barber will depend on whether the creative team can find the right tale for him.