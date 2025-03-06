Where Was Seinfeld Filmed? Every Real-Life Location Revealed

Throughout its nine-season run from 1989 to 1998, "Seinfeld" firmly established itself as a New York City show. The series centered around a group of four friends: Jerry Seinfeld as a fictional version of himself, his neighbor Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), old pal George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and ex-girlfriend Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). New York served as a de facto fifth main character, contributing major and minor plot elements throughout the show's 172 episodes.

While many establishing and B-roll shots were taken on the streets of New York, the bulk of the series was filmed on sound stages in California. The pilot was shot at what is now Red Studios at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard in Los Angeles. This facility had formerly been known as Desilu Cahuenga Studios and Ren-Mar Studios, and was the site for production of "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Hogan's Heroes."

Red Studios also hosted the filming of the 1989 romcom "When Harry Met Sally," which featured a scene set at New York's Katz's Delicatessen. The deli scene was a last-minute addition to the film, and was shot on site at Katz's. "Seinfeld" highlighted plenty of notable New York sites of its own throughout its nine seasons, although Jerry's apartment was actually 3,000 miles from the Big Apple. Here's a list of every real-life "Seinfeld" location.