This Is The Exact Moment That Seinfeld Jumped The Shark

"Seinfeld" lasted nine seasons, anchoring NBC's Thursday night lineup from 1989 until its memorable but controversial ending in 1998. Like most shows with such a long life, it had its share of behind-the-scenes changes that led to subtle but distinct changes in tone and attitude. In pop culture, the moment that those changes become noticeable has long been known as "jumping the shark," a phrase that was born when Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler) responded to a challenge from a group of wannabe bullies in Season 5 of "Happy Days" by literally jumping over a penned-in shark on water skis.

However, while we often use the term "jump the shark" to mean the point where a show slides downhill and never recovers, the truth is more subtle than that — if we properly assess the meaning, here, "jumping the shark" means the moment when a show diverges from its established patterns and turns into a different show, even if it's not necessarily for the worse. Consider "Happy Days," for instance, which certainly didn't suffer a rating decline following the aforementioned Fonzie shark-jump.

And while "Seinfeld" remained a successful show throughout its long run, with some of its funniest episodes happening toward the end, there certainly is one devastating moment in Season 7 that forever redefined the show's future — by turning it into something that was, paradoxically, both meaner and sillier than what came before.