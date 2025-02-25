NCIS Season 22 Brings Back A Familiar Villain Played By A Bones Star

Contains spoilers for "NCIS" Season 22, Episode 13 — "Bad Blood"

Tim McGee (Sean Murray) ends up having to expunge some of his own bitter feelings in Season 22, Episode 13 of "NCIS," titled "Bad Blood," to help the team solve a twisted murder case. Those feelings have to do with his understandable hatred toward Fletcher Voss (T.J. Thyne, best known as Jack Hodgins from "Bones"), last seen in Season 21 being a thorn in the side of the team during the show's Easter egg-laden 1000th episode.

Voss is a good guy — well, as good a guy as he'll ever be — this time out, trying to help the team solve the murder of an employee at his new DNA-related startup business, Life Sequence. In pure "NCIS" style, that murder branches out from the team's original case, the drug-related death of a Navy lieutenant trying to stop a disturbance at a blood bank. The team is loathe to work with Voss, but he swears that he's now a changed person after spending three months in the clink.

Back in Season 21, Voss created Bandium, an app which the team had been using that was blamed for a criminal tracking down Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and shooting him at his wife's grave. Further investigation led the team to realize that Vance had instead been shot by a woman who had been radicalized by Voss through an anonymous account on a social media platform — he feared NCIS would cancel its account with the already-broke Bandium. He ends up selling Bandium for a pretty penny offscreen, while getting out of jail because he didn't want Vance to be hurt. Voss then gets Life Sequence up and running using the proceeds he made. But that's only the start of his troubles in "Bad Blood."