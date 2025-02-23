Why Erica Rollins From Suits LA Looks So Familiar
Lex Scott Davis is Erica Rollins in the new NBC drama "Suits LA." A spin-off of the popular USA Network show "Suits," it follows lawyers in sunny Los Angeles instead of the Big Apple. Rollins is one of the lawyers at the law firm trying to make a name for herself. Based on the series trailer, Erica seems just as stylish as Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) from the original, and is doing everything she can to land on top of a rivalry with a colleague.
"Suits LA" isn't the first time Davis has portrayed a lawyer. She has plenty of recognizable roles under her belt, from playing a main character in a popular horror franchise to joining big names in slapstick comedies on streaming, as well as plenty of series in between. If you're unsure why Erica Rollins looks familiar, don't worry. We've put together a list of the projects you will know Lex Scott Davis from, whether it's a single-season show or the silver screen.
Training Day
The CBS crime-thriller series "Training Day" follows Detective Frank Roarke (Bill Paxton) and Officer Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell) as Craig joins the LAPD's Special Investigation Section (SIS) and becomes Roarke's new trainee. The detective doesn't always play by the rules, and his actions have caught the attention of higher-ups within the LAPD. Set in the same universe as the 2001 film it shares a name with, the show takes place 15 years later, following the events of the movie. Lex Scott Davis is a part of the main cast as Alyse Arrendondo, Craig's wife and a history teacher who helps him work through his feelings toward his new colleague.
The series only lasted for a single season and was Paxton's last project before his death in 2017. With all episodes filmed before his death, CBS continued to air the season, though they did not carry on the show without Paxton. Regardless of Paxton's death, it was unlikely it would continue, since "Training Day" has a 24% score from critics and 65% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In the cancellation announcement, Deadline cited low ratings as a contributing factor to the decision to end it.
The First Purge
Horror fans may recognize Lex Scott Davis from "The First Purge," the fourth movie in "The Purge" franchise. The film serves as a prequel to the events up to that point in "The Purge" timeline, showing the titular first purge as an experiment on Staten Island. To convince residents to stay in the area during the 12 hours it's happening, the government offers a check, with more money added on if they participate. However, there are more factors at play to ensure the event is a "success" and can be rolled out nationwide the following year.
The actress plays Nya Charms, a young woman advocating against the purge. While Nya originally tries to survive the night by sheltering in a church, determined to help others, her brother Isaiah (Joivan Wade) pulls her into the violence as she helps him with an injury. Her ex-boyfriend Dmitri (Y'lan Noel) makes sure she and her friends are safe, warning her that the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) political party is sending groups of mercenaries into the island to make it look like people are joining in.
"The First Purge" boasts a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than the original film at 55%, with critic Christy Lemire calling it "surprisingly powerful and hard to watch" in a review for What The Flick?!. Unlike previous installments in the series, the prequel highlights the racial tensions and the sociopolitical divide in the country because of the choice to conduct the experiment on Staten Island.
The L Word: Generation Q
Marking another sequel or spin-off series the actress has been a part of, Lex Scott Davis plays recurring character Quiara Thompson in "The L Word: Generation Q.," a sequel to Showtime's "The L Word." Quiara is the ex-wife of Shane McCutcheon (Kate Moennig), one of the original characters to return for the new series, and she appears in five episodes over the course of the first season.
Quiara and Shane are estranged, but their divorce takes place during Season 1 because they differ on their family hopes. While Shane does not want children, Quiara does, and it becomes a sore spot in their marriage. As a professional singer, Quiara is also away quite a bit at concerts and festivals, adding additional strain to the relationship.
Though the actress only appears in the first season, "The L Word: Generation Q" went on for three seasons total. After its cancellation in March 2023, Showtime removed the series from Paramount+ a month later. This removal came on the heels of a programming purge in January 2023, in which other canceled shows like "American Gigolo" disappeared from the streaming service.
Sweet Girl
The 2021 Netflix film "Sweet Girl" follows Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper, a father mourning the loss of his wife Amanda (Adria Arjona) to cancer. After receiving information from an investigative journalist, Ray spends two years tracking Simon Keeley (Justin Bartha), the CEO of BioPrime. The company could have manufactured a medication with a chance of saving his wife, but instead, they're withholding it from the market and actively paying a manufacturer to delay it. After he kills Keeley and goes into hiding with his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced), the teen reaches out to an FBI agent for help. Lex Scott Davis is FBI Agent Sarah Meeker, the individual Rachel gets in contact with who plays an important role in the third act.
Despite a third-act twist that changes the entire nature of the story, critics and audiences weren't sold on "Sweet Girl," giving it poor scores on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes. Matt Zoller Seitz wrote for RogerEbert.com that the movie is "a sprawling, bruising, sometimes convoluted, often emotionally exhausting drama" and "too long and disorganized."
Rebel
"Suits LA" isn't the first legal series Lex Scott Davis has been a part of, though she played a different kind of lawyer the first time. The actress appeared in the single-season ABC show "Rebel," which follows Katey Sagal as Annie "Rebel" Bello, a woman intent on saving others while avoiding the issues in her own life. She hires her daughter Cassidy (Davis) as a lawyer to help a woman trying to get away from an abusive partner. Over the course of the season, Rebel wants to help her boss, Julian Cruz (Andy Garcia), go after the hospital responsible for the death of his wife.
ABC canceled the series due to low ratings in 2021. Only five episodes had been released up to that point, but the network did continue airing the finished 10-episode season. Despite earning a positive score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rebel" didn't fare as well with critics, only earning a 44% rating. While the show was initially available to watch on Disney+, in 2022 it was removed from the streaming platform, despite being advertised as a Star+ original in other territories.
Florida Man
The idea of the 'Florida Man' became so iconic it earned its own limited series on Netflix in 2023. "Florida Man" features Édgar Ramírez as lead character Mike Valentine, a man returning to his home state on a job. While he's meant to find a mobster's girlfriend and head out as a way to pay back a debt, he ends up being sucked back into family drama and everything that comes with it when he meets up with his father. Lex Scott Davis is Iris, a detective who happens to be Mike's ex-wife.
The series didn't perform well with critics, with a 25% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences felt the opposite, awarding it a 79%. Tania Hussain wrote for Collider that "Florida Man" would be better as "a two-hour feature-length film," with other critics noting that there was too much going on in the series and that there was inconsistent pacing. Positive audience reviews mention the acting quality as the highlight of the project.
Ricky Stanicky
Comedy fans may recognize Lex Scott Davis from the 2024 Amazon Prime Video movie "Ricky Stanicky." Starring Zac Efron as Dean, Andrew Santino as JT, and Jermaine Fowler as Wes, the film follows the trio as they create a fake person named Ricky Stanicky (John Cena) to be the fall guy for their antics, like when they want to have a guys' trip to Atlantic City. However, when their loved ones question who Ricky is, the friends hire someone to portray him so they aren't found out. Davis is Dean's girlfriend Erin, a journalist who leans into the myth and nominates Ricky for a heroism award with the local news.
Like many other projects for the actress, audiences were kinder to the movie than critics were. On Rotten Tomatoes, "Ricky Stanicky" has a 47% from critics and a 69% from audiences. While promoting the film, Davis had nothing but positive things to say about working with Efron and the rest of the cast. "He's fantastic and extremely encouraging," she said in an interview with Screen Rant. "I would work with Zac a million times again."