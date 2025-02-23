Why Erica Rollins From Suits LA Looks So Familiar

Horror fans may recognize Lex Scott Davis from "The First Purge," the fourth movie in "The Purge" franchise. The film serves as a prequel to the events up to that point in "The Purge" timeline, showing the titular first purge as an experiment on Staten Island. To convince residents to stay in the area during the 12 hours it's happening, the government offers a check, with more money added on if they participate. However, there are more factors at play to ensure the event is a "success" and can be rolled out nationwide the following year.

The actress plays Nya Charms, a young woman advocating against the purge. While Nya originally tries to survive the night by sheltering in a church, determined to help others, her brother Isaiah (Joivan Wade) pulls her into the violence as she helps him with an injury. Her ex-boyfriend Dmitri (Y'lan Noel) makes sure she and her friends are safe, warning her that the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) political party is sending groups of mercenaries into the island to make it look like people are joining in.

"The First Purge" boasts a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than the original film at 55%, with critic Christy Lemire calling it "surprisingly powerful and hard to watch" in a review for What The Flick?!. Unlike previous installments in the series, the prequel highlights the racial tensions and the sociopolitical divide in the country because of the choice to conduct the experiment on Staten Island.