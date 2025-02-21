Chicago Fire Season 13: Episode 13 Makes Stellaride Canon In A New Way

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 13 — "Born of Fire"

"Chicago Fire" can never resist giving an appropriate nod or two toward its massive fanbase. "Born of Fire" finally gives Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) a lighter storyline after weeks of dealing with tough personal problems, long estrangements, and dangerous incidents. And in that bit of lightness, they begin to make plans for the Stellaride baby, a major development that has been teased for seasons. They also spend some time together, time that leads to Kidd asking Kelly to help her make a new rope course for her Girls on Fire charity. And the couple also manages to nod toward their couplehood in a most meta way.

While explaining to Severide that she told Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) about their plans, she quietly acknowledges the audience's affection for the couple. "Do you know that they call us 'Stellaride?'" Kidd asks her husband with some bewilderment. "Who's 'they?'" Kelly asks. "I don't know, actually," she admits. Of course, this is a big nod toward the real-life fanbase the couple has accrued and the shippers who gave them this nickname years ago. But after this cute moment is over, Kelly finds a whole new world of trouble for himself as he tries to do his wife a favor.