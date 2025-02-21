We Rewatched The Jurassic Park Trilogy And It's Completely Different Now

Who hasn't thought about how cool it would be to live alongside dinosaurs at one point or another, and how many of us love the idea of exotic zoos? Those are the foundational fantasies underlying the "Jurassic Park" universe, which consists of six films — seven if you count the upcoming "Jurassic World Rebirth." Based on the best-selling 1990 novel by acclaimed author Michael Crichton, 1993's "Jurassic Park" film — directed by Steven Spielberg — follows the original novel pretty closely, spinning a story about an exclusive amusement park built on an island and whose main attraction is living, breathing dinosaurs! The park is funded by an eccentric billionaire, and before it opens, he brings in experts to give their opinions about the park, including two paleontologists, a mathematician (or "chaotician"), and — unwisely — his two grandchildren. Shenanigans, of course, ensue. Unfortunately, humanity doesn't learn its lesson, and the aforementioned sequels followed. However, we'll just be focusing on the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy, which includes the first film, 1997's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and 2001's "Jurassic Park III."

The first "Jurassic Park" and, to a lesser extent, its sequels, are eminently rewatchable. Not just because they're fun and engaging action-adventure films involving just about every badass dinosaur, but also because of all the details that are easily missed the first time around and the behind-the-scenes trivia that helps enhance the viewing experience. This includes missed plot holes, the accuracy or dubiousness of the franchise's science, how revolutionary the visual effects really were — and how dangerous the fake dinosaurs were, as well.