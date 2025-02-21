Actors Who Refuse To Work With Marvel

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe's earliest days, part of the appeal was that these movies could lure actors you might not necessarily expect to headline a superhero movie. Starting with Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jeff Bridges in the original "Iron Man," the casting directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not been afraid to lean into prestige. Since then, this tradition's only become more common, especially since the positive reception of many MCU movies led to many iconic Marvel actors being big fans before they joined the MCU. It was a piece of cake to get, say, Olivia Colman or Harrison Ford to join this franchise given their pre-existing status as fans.

Those warm feelings towards these movies, however, don't exist for all modern-day performers. In fact, a considerable number of recognizable names have made a conscious choice to eschew the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even in an age where Michael Douglas appeared four times in the MCU and Tony Leung showed up in this saga as a "Shang-Chi" villain, the MCU can't just get every single actor who's uber-familiar to global moviegoers to appear in its films. These performers range wildly from younger award-season darlings to beloved comedic actors to veteran movie stars who openly discuss their disdain for the franchise. Whatever the reason for their refusal, don't expect to see any of these actors anchoring a new "Spider-Man" or "Doctor Strange" movie anytime soon.