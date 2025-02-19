Win Or Lose Review: Pixar Series Starts Strong, But Censorship Threatens A Home Run

One of the biggest challenges in reviewing TV shows is having to judge a full season based off only a fraction since networks don't always provide full seasons to review. It makes sense that finales are usually off-limits for spoiler reasons — can't risk any hints about who kills who in reviews of "The White Lotus" – but then there are times when selective screeners lead to misleading reviews. Recall how many critics dismissed the first season of "BoJack Horseman" because the screeners cut off just before the show gets great — or on the flip side, how many praised "Uzumaki" based on just the first episode (one of the best anime moments of 2024), before the show's quality fell down the toilet.

Disney+ has provided critics with screeners for the first four episodes of the eight-episode series "Win or Lose," Pixar's first (and, in light of recent layoffs and restructuring, possibly last) original streaming show. These episodes range in quality from good to great, and with the way the show keeps getting more compelling the more it builds, this should be an easy and enthusiastic recommendation.

However, I come to "Win or Lose" with knowledge of the big elephant in the room: that Disney delayed the series' release by over a year for the purpose of redoing the show's seventh episode, centered around the character of Kai (Chanel Stewart), and removing any trace of the character's trans identity. Such censorship, of a show that was already fully completed no less, is morally inexcusable, and in a show built around every character's story being tightly interwoven with one another, there's reason to fear it will be artistically messy as well.