The 10 Best Anime Moments Of 2024

Adding up all the seasonal TV anime listed on AniChart, 199 anime series either premiered or returned to Japanese TV in 2024 — and that number doesn't include shorts, movies, direct to video-slash-streaming releases, and ongoing series continuing from previous years. Simply put, there is too much anime for anyone to watch all of it, and there's reason to fear this high quantity might be approaching too much for anyone to make under current conditions. On the positive side, all this anime being made means there's something for everyone to enjoy from the past year's bounty.

As such, fans of different anime genres will naturally gravitate towards different choices for their favorite moments of the year (though it must be said that fans of fantasy anime were eating particularly good this year). While acknowledging there are still well-loved anime from 2024 I have yet to get around to, the following list celebrates the moments in anime across genres — from mecha to music to shows almost impossible to describe — that stirred up the most excitement and emotion over the past year.