How To Watch The Addams Family Movies & TV Shows In Order

The true story of "The Addams Family" franchise stretches back a lot farther than you probably imagine. Almost 30 years before any Addams ever graced the screen, the family were making themselves known in the pages of The New Yorker. "The Addams Family" began as a comic strip created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The very first "Addams" comic was published in 1938, and the "Addams Family" TV show that helped make the characters household names didn't debut until 1964.

Addams' comic strip highlighted the darkest aspects of the titular family, who all have an obsession with the macabre and various, unexplained supernatural abilities. And in many ways, the characters in the comics are very different from the on-screen figures we've come to know. Addams himself never named the characters in his strip, but as the Addams family gained popularity, adaptations of Addams' work gave them names.

Today the Addams family has grown far beyond comic frames and even the big and small screens. "The Addams Family" franchise includes numerous TV shows, movies, books, video games, a successful stage musical, and there are even fan-made projects like the YouTube series "Adult Wednesday Addams." "The Addams Family" franchise is a sprawling behemoth with many delightfully weird additions to uncover. The on-screen versions of the Addams family have been the main places where the characters have evolved, so to help you get up to speed, here's a look at how to catch up on everything Addams in order.