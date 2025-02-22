15 Best Regular Show Episodes, Ranked

Debuting on Cartoon Network in 2010, "Regular Show" was created by J.G. Quintel, who also voiced Mordecai, the series' anthropomorphic 20-something blue jay who makes up half of the main duo. The other half is Rigby (William Salyers), Mordecai's raccoon pal and roommate — but "Regular Show" was very much an ensemble. The show's roster of characters also included lovable oddballs like a gumball machine named Benson (Sam Marin), a lollipop named Pops (Marin), and a yeti named Skips (Mark Hamill).

One of the best Cartoon Network shows of all time, "Regular Show" was a ratings success and a hit with critics during its eight-season run, winning one Emmy off of five nominations. Fans agree that the show never declined in quality throughout its run, and even consider some of the show's best episodes to be within its final stretch. This ranking of the best "Regular Show" episodes of all time is culled from audience reviews on IMDb, best-of lists from both fans and other websites, and a little bit of editorial preference from Looper's writing staff.