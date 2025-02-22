Why Jayce Killed Viktor In Arcane Season 2

Contains spoilers for Netflix's "Arcane"

Netflix's "Arcane" is a CG-animated series based on the popular "League of Legends" game from Riot Games. After several failed attempts, the developers took matters into their own hands and produced the show themselves. This gamble paid off, as the series has been critically acclaimed (though fans believe "Arcane" deserves even more accolades), helping to break the reputation of cursed video game adaptations.

"Arcane" is set in a fantasy steampunk world that merges magic, sci-fi tech, and mystical creatures. There, the city of Piltover — a vibrant, rich, and opulent metropolis — resides over the slum city of Zaun, whose citizens are subjugated and live underground. Class tensions have stewed between the two cities for generations, and it eventually spills over into all-out revolution.

While the series mainly focuses on fan-favorites Vi and her morally-ambiguous sister Jinx, the show provides substantial roles to other popular game characters as well. This includes Jayce Talis — the square-jawed hero best known for using gigantic, magic-powered hammers in the games — who takes on a more political role in the animated series. Another character the show focuses on is Jayce's best friend and closest ally, Viktor, a shy, introverted scientist who was born in the slums of Zaun but studies in Piltover.

Due to devastating events at the end of Season 1 and throughout Season 2, Jayce and Viktor drift apart and become enemies. Eventually, it gets to the point where Jayce embarks on a quest to kill his old friend. To find out how and why the best friends become mortal enemies, read on!