Why Georgia Killed Tom In Ginny & Georgia Season 2

"Ginny & Georgia" follows Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), a mother who has been through quite a bit in her three decades of life. After having her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) at fifteen, Georgia moves frequently, regularly starts over, and runs from perceived danger as a way to keep her children and herself safe. The show starts with them relocating to Wellsbury, Massachusetts, a fictional city, after the death of her latest husband Kenny. The circumstances are a bit odd, but that doesn't stop the widow from trying to make the most out of an unfortunate situation.

Georgia initially struggles to assimilate into the New England town, though she hits it off with the mayor, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), with the pair getting engaged. Ginny and her brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) experience their own problems fitting in, from Austin being bullied for his glasses and Ginny struggling with racism from a teacher, to common teen issues like break-ups. The second season ends with Georgia being arrested at her wedding for murdering a man named Tom Fuller.

This marks a first for Georgia: She usually gets away with her crimes, with flashbacks showing her successfully poisoning two previous husbands, shooting an abusive step father in the hand, and framing Austin's father Gil (Aaron Ashmore) for financial crimes as a means of getting away from him. But why did she kill Tom Fuller? Here's everything we know about Tom's death in Season 2 of "Ginny & Georgia."