Why Georgia Killed Tom In Ginny & Georgia Season 2
"Ginny & Georgia" follows Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), a mother who has been through quite a bit in her three decades of life. After having her daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) at fifteen, Georgia moves frequently, regularly starts over, and runs from perceived danger as a way to keep her children and herself safe. The show starts with them relocating to Wellsbury, Massachusetts, a fictional city, after the death of her latest husband Kenny. The circumstances are a bit odd, but that doesn't stop the widow from trying to make the most out of an unfortunate situation.
Georgia initially struggles to assimilate into the New England town, though she hits it off with the mayor, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), with the pair getting engaged. Ginny and her brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) experience their own problems fitting in, from Austin being bullied for his glasses and Ginny struggling with racism from a teacher, to common teen issues like break-ups. The second season ends with Georgia being arrested at her wedding for murdering a man named Tom Fuller.
This marks a first for Georgia: She usually gets away with her crimes, with flashbacks showing her successfully poisoning two previous husbands, shooting an abusive step father in the hand, and framing Austin's father Gil (Aaron Ashmore) for financial crimes as a means of getting away from him. But why did she kill Tom Fuller? Here's everything we know about Tom's death in Season 2 of "Ginny & Georgia."
Who is Tom Fuller?
Tom Fuller, who is played by Vincent Legault, is the husband of Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich), one of Georgia's key enemies in town. He does not appear in Season 1, and when he is introduced in Season 2, he is in hospice care in the family home, confined to a hospital bed with monitors. Tom is in a coma and wasn't expected to live past the holidays, something Cynthia shares with Georgia, though he has, and his family is in a tough situation. Cynthia is losing the person she thought she'd spend the rest of her life with, and her son Zach (Connor Laidman) is losing his father.
It's never revealed exactly why Tom is in a coma. It's implied he's been sick for a long time, and the coma is a result of that, but the specific cause isn't stated. In fact, in Season 1, it isn't even clear that Cynthia and her son are dealing with Tom's illness, likely because of the animosity between Cynthia and Georgia. However, it becomes a central part of the Fuller matriarch's narrative in the second season. There are several scenes showing her with Tom, and an emotional sequence between her and Georgia as she opens up about how difficult it's been to accept what's happening to him.
Why did Georgia kill Tom Fuller?
Georgia and Cynthia are frequently at odds in "Ginny & Georgia." The local real estate agent nearly caught Georgia in the middle of an embezzlement scheme, but instead Georgia made her look like a fool. Cynthia's son Zach bullies Georgia's son Austin in the first season, only for Georgia to put the child in his place and scare him. It's a constant game of chess between the ladies, trying to one-up the other with insults, snide remarks, and town favor.
Tom is Cynthia's weak spot. She's struggling to come to terms with losing the love of her life while still watching him be there physically. He doesn't remember her name, and Cynthia tries to help herself feel better by starting an affair with Blue Farm Café owner Joe (Raymond Ablack), though she later feels guilty about it. It would be hard for anyone to go through this, and Cynthia doesn't hide that.
Georgia killing Tom seems like the perfect way to get back at Cynthia and to have the permanent upper hand in their battle, even if Cynthia would theoretically never know it was her. While this is the obvious answer, the more likely reason is emotional and shows the development of Cynthia and Georgia's new almost-friendship: Tom Fuller's death is a mercy killing by Georgia.
Georgia is helping Cynthia the only way she knows how
Moments before Tom's death, Cynthia shares that she wishes her husband knew it was okay to die, that he can let go. Georgia may have decided to help her in a way only she knew how as a form of gratitude for how the real estate agent assists with Gil: Cynthia saves her when he corners Georgia in a hallway at the elementary school and blacklists his rental application in town. The action may come across as callous to the audience, but Georgia probably sees it as an act of kindness.
Georgia's previous kills are individuals that wronged her or someone she cares about. For Kenny, it was the implication that he might try to force himself onto her daughter. For Anthony, it was so she and her baby could escape what became an abusive relationship she only entered out of convenience, though she maintains she messed up the dosage and only intended for him to be unconscious for a few hours.
In Tom's case, Georgia isn't thinking about herself for once. She is thinking about how to return a favor for someone who helped her in a time of need. In her own twisted way, she believes that she's helping Cynthia. She cries while doing it, clearly torn about the decision, but she tells Tom that she will be there for his family, making her intentions clear.
What will happen to Georgia in Season 3?
The ending of "Ginny & Georgia" Season 2 sees Georgia get arrested at her own wedding for the murder of Tom Fuller. Based on the first-look images released by Netflix in January 2025, Georgia will spend some time behind bars, though it remains to be seen if that's only until her bail is posted or if she's in for a longer stint. Private investigator Gabriel Cordova (Alex Mallari Jr.) has been hot on Georgia's heels for some time, and while she's usually one step ahead of him, the game is seemingly up. Tom's death provides the opening that the P.I. was desperately looking for, and it seems like it's only a matter of time before Georgia's complete history is exposed for the town to see.
According to creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert, the plan was always to have Georgia kill someone in Wellsbury. "When we had to develop the storyline for Season 2, we knew exactly what we wanted Season 3 to be," Lampert told Netflix's Tudum. "Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts." This provided the chance to explore "new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges" in Season 3, not only for Georgia herself, but for her loved ones as they work through their feelings about her actions and figure out how to move forward.