Is Ginny & Georgia's Wellsbury A Real Place?
"Ginny & Georgia" is a popular Netflix dramedy about a family seeking a fresh start in Wellsbury, Massachusetts after the family patriarch dies. Of course, there's more to the story than initially seems, and everyone soon learns how you can't outrun your past. While there are plenty of dramatic elements, some viewers may feel a whimsical charm throughout the storylines as the characters mosy about the idyllic town of Wellsbury.
Unfortunately, for anyone planning on seeing how much Wellsbury houses go for on Zillow, the town doesn't actually exist. It's entirely fictional, but it may have been confusing seeing how the town sounds similar to real cities in the state, like Westbury and Wellesley. Another giveaway the town is made up is that the characters go to the quaint Blue Farm Cafe for their coffee instead of Dunkin'. Massachusetts runs on Dunkin'.
Instead, "Ginny & Georgia" is filmed on location in Toronto and Cobourg, Ontario in Canada. If the "Ginny & Georgia" supporting cast looks familiar, it's because they're usually actors who have appeared in other Canadian-based projects like "Schitt's Creek." So if you want to take a tour of all the show's filming locations, you're going to have to cross the border as opposed to making a trip to The Bay State.
Ginny & Georgia fans can visit many of the exterior locations
According to IMDb, many of the interior shots were filmed in TriBro Studios in Toronto. However, a good number of exterior shots were filmed around Toronto and Cobourg, so any hardcore fans could feasibly go around these cities to check out the sites to feel like they, too, are trying to make life work in Wellsbury, Massachusetts.
Atlas of Wonders offers many physical locations with addresses to make any "Ginny & Georgia" tour complete. Of course, fans will want to see the house the Miller family takes residence in on the show. The impressive abode is found at 46 Baby Point Crescent in York, Toronto. The entire neighborhood is known for its picturesque houses, which is also why the home belonging to Ellen (Jennifer Robertson) and Marcus (Felix Mallard) is found across the street at 45 Baby Point Crescent.
Other hallmarks of the show include Wellsbury High School, filmed at the now-disused Nelson A. Boylen Collegiate Institute. And as for the Blue Farm Cafe, it's actually a restaurant named El Camino (referred to as The El by locals). Viewers will also undoubtedly recognize the Old Mill Bridge in Toronto's Etienne Brule Park, which Zion (Nathan Mitchell) drove over in one episode. There are numerous gorgeous locales to find in these areas that fans of "Ginny & Georgia" would definitely recognize, making for an unforgettable trip if the mood strikes you.