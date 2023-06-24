Is Ginny & Georgia's Wellsbury A Real Place?

"Ginny & Georgia" is a popular Netflix dramedy about a family seeking a fresh start in Wellsbury, Massachusetts after the family patriarch dies. Of course, there's more to the story than initially seems, and everyone soon learns how you can't outrun your past. While there are plenty of dramatic elements, some viewers may feel a whimsical charm throughout the storylines as the characters mosy about the idyllic town of Wellsbury.

Unfortunately, for anyone planning on seeing how much Wellsbury houses go for on Zillow, the town doesn't actually exist. It's entirely fictional, but it may have been confusing seeing how the town sounds similar to real cities in the state, like Westbury and Wellesley. Another giveaway the town is made up is that the characters go to the quaint Blue Farm Cafe for their coffee instead of Dunkin'. Massachusetts runs on Dunkin'.

Instead, "Ginny & Georgia" is filmed on location in Toronto and Cobourg, Ontario in Canada. If the "Ginny & Georgia" supporting cast looks familiar, it's because they're usually actors who have appeared in other Canadian-based projects like "Schitt's Creek." So if you want to take a tour of all the show's filming locations, you're going to have to cross the border as opposed to making a trip to The Bay State.