What The Cast Of The Simpsons Looks Like In Real Life

"The Simpsons" has been a part of popular culture since the family debuted on "The Tracey Ullman Show" in 1987. After getting their own series, "The Simpsons" became a phenomenon, and after more than 780 episodes, it's still going strong. Throughout its long run on television, "The Simpsons" has featured hundreds of actors, all providing their unique voices to the series' many characters.

For the most part, the principal voice cast, which consists of the family and the people they interact with the most, has remained unchanged. Of course, not every "Simpsons" character sticks around; some have mysteriously disappeared over the years. Some actors from "The Simpsons" have passed away, while others chose to retire or were fired for a variety of reasons.

Still, it's exceptionally rare for a cast to stick around for as long as "The Simpsons,'" which features many talented and funny people. As the series continues into its 37th season and beyond, the cast may change, but for the ones who remain, they continue a fantastically funny legacy. Here's what the main cast of "The Simpsons" looks like in real life as of January 2025.