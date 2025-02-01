Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Is Bringing Back A Major Young Sheldon Character

"Young Sheldon" spin-off "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" is doing its best to establish itself as a different show from its predecessor in terms of style and tone. However, it has also paid tribute to the sitcom with a huge Cooper reunion, bringing Mary (Zoe Perry), Missy (Raegan Revord) and Connie (Annie Potts) back for cameo appearances — and now it will bring back another beloved character. In a surprising turn of events, Lance Barber is returning as George Cooper Sr. after the character was killed off from the franchise. George tragically died after suffering a heart attack in Season 7, Episode 12, which was one of the saddest ever "Young Sheldon" episodes.

However, while George may be gone, he is definitely not forgotten. And thanks to a bit of TV editing magic, he will return in one of his son Georgie's (Montana Jordan) dreams. "His dad visits him in a dream. George is thinking about his dad, and he's worried that his dad might be disappointed in him," executive producer Steve Holland confirmed to TVLine. He added: "[The idea] came out of a conversation we'd had with Chuck, even early on, talking about the show. Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, he still visits him, so that was a thing we had thought about. And then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back."

The date for Barber's small screen return has yet to be revealed, but the producer did confirm that his scenes will air as part of the first season of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage."