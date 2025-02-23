What The Cast Of Family Guy Looks Like In Real Life

For an animated show like "Family Guy" to last over 25 years (and survive multiple cancellations), iconic voices are needed to bring the characters to life. The original pilot, hand-drawn by creator and star Seth MacFarlane, was pitched to Fox and greenlit almost exactly 26 years ago, assembling most of the cast of the Griffin family and friends that would remain for the next two decades. However, you might not recognize some of these actors beyond their characters' voices.

Some of the most frequent voice actors on "Family Guy" aren't movie or TV stars at all, but were assembled from the series' writing room over the years. Others have made notable appearances in MacFarlane's other animated shows, such as "American Dad" and "The Cleveland Show," while playing only bit roles in "Family Guy."

These voice actors may have done a lot more than just "Family Guy" throughout their careers, but once you hear their voices, it's hard not associate them with their roles in the animated show. Some may argue every Seth MacFarlane animated series has the exact same problem, but one place they all excel is the cast. Here's what some of the "Family Guy" regulars look like in real life.