A Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Actor Secretly Broke A Big Bang Universe Record

"Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" may be breaking new franchise ground by not featuring the young or adult version of Sheldon Cooper as a main character. However, it is still deeply connected to the "Big Bang Theory" universe as a whole. It has welcomed appearances from past characters like Mary (Zoe Perry), Connie (Annie Potts), and Missy (Raegan Revord), as well as some familiar faces like Melissa Tang, who plays different characters in all of the sitcoms. With her low-key appearance in Episode 8 of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," she scored herself a major accolade as the first actor to play three different characters across the TV universe.

Tang is one of several "Young Sheldon" actors who played different characters on "The Big Bang Theory," and now she's added "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" to her filmography. She appears in the episode titled "Diet Crap" as one of the women Mandy meets at the pediatrician's office. Upon encountering a group of women, including Jackie (Tang), Mandy (Emily Osment) takes the opportunity to vent about the way Georgie has interfered with her new business venture of selling diet products. Jackie and the other women make her feel instantly validated and ask her to tell them more about the business as a sign of support.

The episode stirs up some major marital issues for Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy but ends with a major win for the newlywed mom as she manages to sell a ton of products. And although Tang's appearance is only a brief one, her role has a significant impact on the episode.