Richard Gilmore's Death On Gilmore Girls, Explained

A tough insurance man with a heart of gold. That's Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann), the husband to Emily (Kelly Bishop), father to Lorelai (Lauren Graham), and grandfather to Rory (Alexis Bledel). He first appears during the "Gilmore Girls" pilot as Lorelai and Rory attend their first Friday night dinner. He is a quiet man with bold opinions, and he's the glue that tries to help Lorelai and Emily connect while supporting Rory as she strives to achieve her goals. Of course, there are times where the voice of reason needs to hear some reasoning himself, including when he tries to steer Rory toward Yale by setting up a surprise admissions interview during Season 3, Episode 8, "Let the Games Begin." While Lorelai is furious, it's a sneaky move that comes with the best of intentions, and it is that caring attitude that makes him all that more endearing.

His death is one that sends a ripple effect throughout these three generations of Gilmores. Rory has lost her cheerleader, Lorelai has lost her protective father, and Emily has lost the steadying hand that has calmed her during so many life events. It's an earth-shattering moment that means more big changes are ahead for this family, and the death of Richard was a plot decision caused by a tragedy off screen.