Captain America: Brave New World Continues A Weird WWE Trend In The MCU

Contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World"

Numerous professional wrestlers have successfully made the transition from the ring to Hollywood, be they Dwayne Johnson or John Cena. The Marvel Cinematic Universe even helped send Dave Bautista's acting career into overdrive with his casting as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Be that as it may, there's been an unusual and somewhat sad trend as of late — one that's preventing Marvel from launching yet another WWE star to big screen glory.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is now out in theaters, and even though the first reactions weren't great, there's a lot for MCU fans to take in. It introduces adamantium to the MCU's Sacred Timeline and even features a quick cameo by Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). What it doesn't feature, however, is Seth Rollins. His involvement was revealed back to May 2023 when he was photographed wearing a green outfit on the film's set. This, in turn, led to Looper theorizing that Rollins is playing a member of the Serpent Society in the "Captain America" sequel (which is just called "Serpent" in the movie). However, when you watch "Brave New World," Rollins is nowhere to be seen.

Both director Julius Onah and Rollins himself have commented on his exclusion, and it basically came down to the film having so many reshoots — and bringing in Giancarlo Esposito as Serpent's Sidewinder — that there wasn't a place for Rollins any longer. Strangely, though, he's not the first WWE star to film something for Marvel only to have it dropped from the finished product. Both Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, and Damian Priest also got involved with Marvel briefly before getting shut out. So, what's with Marvel not utilizing professional wrestlers in its latest crop of films?