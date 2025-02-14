Captain America: Brave New World's Major Wolverine Connection Explained
Ever since Disney and Fox merged, Marvel fans have been waiting for signs of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Alternate universe variants of them have already appeared in movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," but the MCU proper has yet to introduce its own version of mutants and the X-gene that powers them. That side of the universe is still so mysterious that we're eager for any little clues that point in the direction of an X-Men story.
"Captain America: Brave New World," the latest entry in the MCU's ever-growing saga, seemed like a good place to find those clues, especially after reports of a rumored Wolverine connection started to surface well in advance of the film's release. It's a big movie with a big reach, since Captain America deals with the more spy-heavy side of the MCU, and it seemed poised to answer some lingering questions about where we stand now in the cinematic universe's development. Fortunately for fans, we got some answers, and even more importantly, we really did get a Wolverine connection that could change the entire MCU in years to come.
So, now that "Brave New World" is here, let's talk about those connections, and what they could mean for Wolverine and the future of the X-Men.
Adamantium makes an appearance
"Captain America: Brave New World" opens with the election of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Harrison Ford) to the United States Presidency. In his victory speech, Ross specifically mentions the "Celestial mass" in the Indian Ocean, something Marvel fans have been waiting to see again for a while. The mass is there because in 2021's "Eternals" the titular heroes had to stop a Celestial called Tiamut, who had spent eons hidden inside the Earth, from emerging and destroying the planet. Tiamut was turned to stone by Sersi (Gemma Chan) and has been frozen like that ever since, waiting to become a piece of the MCU again.
Six months after his election, Ross convenes world leaders and dignitaries at the White House to discuss a treaty governing what has become known as "Celestial Island." Naturally, in the time since the Celestial rose up in the Indian Ocean, various countries — among them India, Japan, France, and the U.S. — have been exploring what's out there, and what they've found is an element even stronger and more versatile than vibranium: adamantium.
Yes, adamantium is now officially part of the MCU, which means the pieces are in place for a future MCU Wolverine to get his skeleton enhanced by the metal. While we don't get any clues as to Wolverine's arrival, a key piece of his backstory is now in place and the stage is set. The question is: What happens next?
What adamantium means for the MCU's future
Though "Captain America: Brave New World" is the film that introduces adamantium to the MCU, the element's practical applications aren't really part of the story. There's only one sample, it's a plot device to lead viewers to the larger story of Ross' manipulation behind-the-scenes by Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson), and there's really no time to get into greater detail.
That said, we do know by the end of the film that the countries with research facilities on Celestial Island have agreed to a treaty that will allow them to share the adamantium. We also know that this treaty is big news, and in the MCU, that usually means a supervillain is going to latch on to what's happening and find a way to exploit it for their own gain.
This is all just speculation at this point, but don't be surprised to see adamantium emerge as a major new player on the global stage in upcoming MCU movies like "Thunderbolts*" and of course the upcoming "Avengers: Doomsday." People are going to want it, people are going to steal it, and most importantly, people are going to want to make weapons with it — which is where a mutant named Logan comes in. This is one of many story threads weaving through the MCU at the moment, so it might not happen quickly, but if adamantium is out there, Wolverine will follow ... eventually.