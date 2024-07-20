Adamantium Vs. Vibranium: Which 'Unbreakable' Marvel Metal Is Stronger?

Adamantium and vibranium are the two most powerful metals in the Marvel Universe, making them highly sought-after materials by heroes, villains, and governments alike. While both have been used by a range of characters, adamantium is synonymous with Wolverine's claws and Ultron's shell. On the flip side, vibranium can be traced back to Wakanda and is primarily associated with Black Panther's costume. Meanwhile, both metals factor into the history of Captain America's shield. Vibranium and adamantium are both practically unbreakable, but which one is the most powerful? To answer this question, we asked Marvel expert Devin Meenan of SlashFilm for details.

In short, Marvel lore indicates that adamantium is the strongest of the pair, but don't count out vibranium just yet. Mark Gruenwald and Mike Zeck's "Captain America Annual" #8 describes it as the most impervious metal in the universe, but Meenan notes that each metal boasts qualities that make them indestructible in unique ways. "If someone hits a piece of vibranium with a hammer, it'll be undamaged because the metal's cells absorb the kinetic energy of the hit and neutralize the force. If someone hit adamantium with a hammer, it wouldn't break because the adamantium is too durable to break."

When it comes to adamantium and vibranium, it isn't a clear-cut case of one being better than the other. While adamantium might be physically stronger, vibranium has some notable advantages over its metallic counterpart, and vice versa.