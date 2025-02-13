Are The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Actors Together In Real Life?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment currently star as the titular loved-up newlyweds on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." The pair definitely have chemistry — at least on the screen — which led to the "Young Sheldon" characters getting their own sitcom, as well as a lot of fans rooting for them to stay together despite "The Big Bang Theory" lore which dictates they'll get divorced. However, Jordan and Osment are not actually together in real life, nor have they ever dated.

Texas native Jordan is actually in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Jenna Weeks. The pair have reportedly been dating since November 2021, but have kept details of their relationship very private, only marking a few of their romantic milestones with social media posts. However, they shared a bit more detail about their life together in January 2024, announcing that they were expecting a baby. Their daughter Emma Rae Jordan was born in May. Her middle name is a nod to Jordan's on-screen sister Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper.

Meanwhile, Jordan's on-screen wife announced her engagement to singer-songwriter Jack Anthony in June 2023 in a very sweet Instagram post. "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack," Osment gushed in the caption (via People). The couple secretly tied the knot in October 2024.