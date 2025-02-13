Are The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Actors Together In Real Life?
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment currently star as the titular loved-up newlyweds on "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage." The pair definitely have chemistry — at least on the screen — which led to the "Young Sheldon" characters getting their own sitcom, as well as a lot of fans rooting for them to stay together despite "The Big Bang Theory" lore which dictates they'll get divorced. However, Jordan and Osment are not actually together in real life, nor have they ever dated.
Texas native Jordan is actually in a relationship with his high school sweetheart Jenna Weeks. The pair have reportedly been dating since November 2021, but have kept details of their relationship very private, only marking a few of their romantic milestones with social media posts. However, they shared a bit more detail about their life together in January 2024, announcing that they were expecting a baby. Their daughter Emma Rae Jordan was born in May. Her middle name is a nod to Jordan's on-screen sister Raegan Revord, who plays Missy Cooper.
Meanwhile, Jordan's on-screen wife announced her engagement to singer-songwriter Jack Anthony in June 2023 in a very sweet Instagram post. "I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honored to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack," Osment gushed in the caption (via People). The couple secretly tied the knot in October 2024.
Emily Osment was worried about her age gap with Montana Jordan
Georgie and Mandy have a controversial 12-year age gap, which is mirrored in real life. Jordan was 21 years old when "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" premiered in September 2024, while Osment was 32. However, the pair started working together more than two years before that on "Young Sheldon," when Jordan's character Georgie was just 17 years old. Although he lies about his age and pretends he's 21 so he can score a date with Mandy, he later comes clean about it.
Osment was actually worried about her off-screen age gap with Jordan when they first started working together, even going around the set making sure he was of legal age before they shared any romantic scenes. "I think I asked like five different people if you were over 18 because you looked so young," she told Jordan during a joint interview with TVLine (via Yahoo). "I think I was 29 or 30 at the time ... I think you would have been just 18 and that was new for me. I mean, usually, it goes the other way. Usually, I'm like, how old is this guy? So it was refreshing."
They became good friends and Osment even helped Jordan propose
In spite of their age gap, Georgie and Mandy are managing to make their relationship work. Their ages aren't an issue off-screen either, as Montana Jordan and Emily Osment have forged a strong friendship after almost four years of working together.
In fact, the pair have grown so close that Osment actually helped her on-screen husband plan his proposal to his long-time girlfriend Jenna Weeks. In January 2025, the couple announced their engagement in an Instagram post, which revealed that Jordan had popped the question in a field with rose petals scattered across the grass. He also opted to have large neon lights that spelled out "Marry Me" in the background.
Osment helped Jordan with a very special part of the plan: the engagement ring. "The woman that made Emily's ring, I reached out to her. [Emily] gave me her number and I reached out to her, and that's who created my fiancée's ring. So Emily has helped us through the process a little bit," Jordan revealed to Us Weekly.