The Mr. Miyagi Story Ralph Macchio Is Holding Out Hope For On Cobra Kai

"Cobra Kai" has struck a perfect balance between heartfelt nostalgia and pushing "The Karate Kid" franchise into the future. In addition to boasting a cast of young characters who give Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) a run for their money, the series digs deeper into the background of some of the franchise's longest-serving denizens and makes them more well-rounded characters as a result.

For example, the fourth season of "Cobra Kai" explored the background of John Kreese (Martin Kove), chronicling how he became the monster that he eventually turned into. However, the storyline brought some nuance to a character most fans reviled for almost four decades.

Moving forward, though, Ralph Macchio would like to see the series dig deeper into the life of Mr. Miyagi (played by Pat Morita in the original films), as he feels that there's a lot of material there to draw upon. On top of that, he has some ideas for the direction a potential new Miyagi story could take.