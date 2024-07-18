Cobra Kai Season 6 Finally Breaks The Show's One Big Rule

Contains spoilers for "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1

The five episodes of "Cobra Kai" Season 6, Part 1 set the stage for an epic final showdown. They do plenty of heavy lifting when it comes to building the season's central plot lines, solving old conflicts, and setting up new ones before the story moves to Barcelona's Sekai Taikai tournament. As it happens, one of the season's new storylines not only ties into the Sekai Taikai, but also profoundly shifts the way the show treats Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

Throughout its first five seasons, "Cobra Kai" consistently reveres Miyagi by portraying him as a wise and infallible figure. However, Season 6 starts suggesting that the old master may not have been a particularly upstanding citizen after all. Instead of continuing to deify Miyagi as an invincible sage, the season introduces a mysterious crate with items that indicate the old master may have had a criminal past. An old, blood-stained Sekai Taikai headband even seems to reveal that Miyagi once took part in the tournament, which would mean he wasn't always the kind of nonviolent entity Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) reveres him as. What's more, several characters imply that Miyagi's high status in the "Cobra Kai" setting is being largely protected by Daniel, who has put his former mentor on a pedestal and refuses to see him as anything but perfect.

Previous seasons have already revealed that Miyagi-Do karate has far more dangerous techniques in its arsenal than Miyagi ever taught Daniel. Season 6's new revelations suggest that he used them himself, and that Daniel and the audience might be about to learn even more shocking things about the most prominent posthumous character on "Cobra Kai."