SWAT Season 8: Why Miko And Deacon's Fight In Episode 10 Is Such A Waste Of Time

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 8, Episode 10 — "The Heights"

Romantic entanglements aren't always the "S.W.A.T." writing team's forte. Even at its greatest during Season 8, things can get thorny. But the show's always been much more about the team dynamic and the family feeling between them than anything else. Which is why the sight of Deacon (Jay Harrington) and Miguel "Miko" Alfaro (Niko Pepaj) fighting over Miko's attraction to Deacon's sister-in-law Nicole (Tory Trowbridge) was such an awkward plotline and total waste of time in an already jam-packed Episode 10, "The Heights." It's a storyline that resolutely goes nowhere, adds nothing to the episode and treads water for an hour. Surely, the show did not beat back cancellation for this.

Deacon is, for all intents, the team's dad. He's also a father figure to Nicole, who happens to be watching his kids now that he and his wife are back to work. Nicole acts like a rebellious teenager regarding her connection to Miko, admitting that dating him behind Deacon's back adds a layer of spice to their connection. Then everything blows up in their faces when Miko leaves his badge behind at Deacon's house after a tryst with Nicole.

After all that sneaking around and Miko's worrying, he confesses the truth to Deacon — only to hear that Deacon already knows, and doesn't care if they date, as long as they don't make out in front of his kids. This pointless plotline is a total dead end — but there have been times when a 20-Squad member's love life has gotten them in way more trouble.