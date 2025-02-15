Why Homelander Killed Black Noir On The Boys Season 3

Fans of "The Boys" have learned how to deal with loss. The Prime Video series, like the Garth Ennis comic book that inspired it, really doesn't hold back when it comes to character deaths. Some characters have lifespans stretching across multiple seasons, some unceremoniously explode in their introductory scene, but nobody on "The Boys" is safe.

Even by this show's standards, however, Black Noir's death was pretty shocking. The ending of "The Boys" Season 3 packed quite a punch, no pun intended, and one of the biggest surprises was the moment Homelander killed his longtime "friend" and faithful ally with a single blow. Throughout the course of the season, we learned that an old supe named Soldier Boy is Homelander's biological father. Black Noir worked with Soldier Boy in the '70s and sold him out to Vought's enemies. Homelander's always quick to violence, so he didn't waste much time in putting his hand through Black Noir's chest after learning the truth.

Behind the scenes, killing Black Noir was a big decision that the writers hadn't settled on until the very last moment. Of course, in the world of "The Boys," very few people even know that Black Noir is dead because someone else is wearing his iconic ninja suit these days. Here's the full scoop on Noir's death and the replacement Homelander hired to fill his shoes.