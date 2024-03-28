Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Hints 2 Key Marvel Characters May Not Return

After Sam Wilson officially took on the mantle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's star-spangled hero on the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," both audiences and actor Anthony Mackie are ready to see him headline the fourth "Captain America" movie, subtitled "Brave New World." Set to arrive in 2025, "Captain America 4" will debut the MCU's new Falcon – unfortunately, Mackie suggested on Radio Times' podcast, "One More Life," that it won't feature the return of the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) or Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

"I really enjoyed doing ['The Falcon and the Winter Soldier']. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian can get paid to hang out. It's like me, him, and Daniel Brühl is the perfect storm of happiness," he said. "When [Marvel] decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it dampens it a little bit." For context, Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced a big change to Marvel, trimming its Disney+ offerings to focus on quality over quantity, so it's unlikely that we'll ever get another season.