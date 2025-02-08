Why The Actors In Ritz's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Look So Familiar

Ritz Crackers is debuting a new commercial during the 2025 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — and it stars two of the saltiest actors around.

Set in the (obviously fictional) Salt Club in the (real) Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, we see Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon playing themselves as two members of the apparently exclusive club, where only the saltiest people are welcome. "When I smile, people assume it's a glitch," Shannon deadpans to Plaza, who responds, "Please. I'm the human version of Monday." (She also hisses at Shannon for good measure.) After that, they help themselves to some Ritz crackers. "Why is Ritz so good? It's annoying," Plaza rhetorically asks as Shannon holds one up for a closer look and calls them "buttery, salty show-offs." Unfortunately for the two misanthropes, Bad Bunny is there and visibly enjoying himself — completely ignoring the "No Smiles Allowed" sign that Shannon points out.

Aside from Bad Bunny — one of the biggest musical acts on the planet right now — you probably have some familiarity with Plaza and Shannon, who have decades of acting experience between them. But where, specifically, have you seen them before? From blockbuster films to beloved TV mockumentaries to hugely popular prestige dramas, here's why Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon look so familiar.