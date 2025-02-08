What Is The Mingle Song In Squid Game Season 2?

Brutal demises, organ harvesting, and financial ruin may be at the crux of Netflix's "Squid Game," but boy does that show have some catchy tunes. From Joseph Hayden's cheery Trumpet Concerto waking the players from their slumber to Johann Strauss II's soothing The Blue Danube, which plays as they ascend the colorful stairs toward whatever deadly game awaits, much of the "Squid Game" soundtrack is a happy-go-lucky contrast to what's taking place on screen.

This is especially true during Mingle, the best new game of "Squid Game" Season 2. As the contestants stand on a massive, turning carousel, bracing themselves for the panic that will ensue when they're forced to break into groups of a designated number, the earworm-inducing "Round and Round" is heard. Despite the upbeat melody and children's voices singing, "Dunggeulge, dunggeulge," the players are terrified ... except, of course, Thanos (Choi Seung-hyun), whose dark story mirrors that of the actor who plays him.

"Round and Round" is by no means an original piece created for "Squid Game." Rather, it's a popular Korean kids' song penned by composers Jeon Jeong-geun and Dr. Lee Soo-in that dates back decades. Little did Jeon and Lee know at the time, their innocent tune would someday go viral on social media and be associated with hundreds of fictional deaths, like Young-mi (Kim Si-eun), a moment that made "Squid Game" fans beyond angry.