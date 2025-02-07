Who Is The Actress With Myles Garrett In The Oikos 2025 Super Bowl Commercial?
Oikos is back in 2025 with its sixth Super Bowl commercial, and this time the Greek yogurt brand has combined the sheer size of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett with the humor of British actress Juno Temple to create a sprint through the airport, all fueled by the nutrition and protein in a serving of Oikos.
Temple is so well-energized by the stuff that she hauls Garrett up over her shoulders in a fireman's carry and bears him off to his suddenly changed gate, making sure he gets there even though his foot is broken and he can't move fast enough on his own. He compliments her on her strength — and she takes the kindness in nonchalant stride, while demanding he hand her yogurt back.
Temple, of course, has one big series under her belt that's centered on athletics — and she might just revisit that world soon enough. But previous to that and since then, she established herself as a character actress on both sides of the pond, with dramas and comedies alike.
Juno Temple has quite a resume behind her
Juno Temple has a thick resume of films under her belt, including "Notes on a Scandal," "Atonement," "The Other Boleyn Girl," "Greenberg," and "Year One." She played Diane in "Jack and Diane" and appeared as Thistlewhit in Disney's "Maleficent" and its sequel. Many more supporting parts followed after that, including the role of Fanny in the 2015 version of "Far from the Madding Crowd."
Temple's first major television role was on HBO's "Vinyl," where she played Jamie Vine, before playing Lucy in "Little Birds" and Betteye McCartt in "The Offer." But American audiences likely know her as the fearless, Elle Woods-inspired Keeley Jones from "Ted Lasso," which won her four Emmy nods for best supporting actress. More recently, she was Dot Lyon on Season 5 of "Fargo" and returned to the big screen as Teddy Paine in "Venom: The Last Dance." She's also hinted that there's always a chance of a "Ted Lasso" reunion, especially because Apple TV+ seems interested in a fourth go-round.
Something you might not know about Juno Temple is that this is her first commercial, although she did not actually carry Myles Garrett on her back. "I didn't ever run with him through the airport," she jokingly told Variety about filming her yogurt ad. "Sad. I can't do that yet." But she added that shooting a commercial required a different discipline from her: "When I'm on a film or a TV set, I'm not selling a brand. I'm telling a story." But Temple comes through in the spot, earning herself some plaudits as an exemplary actress even in something so minor as a commercial.