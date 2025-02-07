Who Is The Actress With Myles Garrett In The Oikos 2025 Super Bowl Commercial?

Oikos is back in 2025 with its sixth Super Bowl commercial, and this time the Greek yogurt brand has combined the sheer size of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett with the humor of British actress Juno Temple to create a sprint through the airport, all fueled by the nutrition and protein in a serving of Oikos.

Temple is so well-energized by the stuff that she hauls Garrett up over her shoulders in a fireman's carry and bears him off to his suddenly changed gate, making sure he gets there even though his foot is broken and he can't move fast enough on his own. He compliments her on her strength — and she takes the kindness in nonchalant stride, while demanding he hand her yogurt back.

Temple, of course, has one big series under her belt that's centered on athletics — and she might just revisit that world soon enough. But previous to that and since then, she established herself as a character actress on both sides of the pond, with dramas and comedies alike.