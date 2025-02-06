The Häagen-Dazs 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Is A Fast And Furious Reunion

Some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time have actors portraying a version of their beloved characters — and then doing something hilariously off-brand. In the first-ever Super Bowl commercial from famous ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs, three actors from the "Fast and Furious" franchise do exactly that. While Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges don't explicitly claim to be playing Dom, Letty, and Tej, respectively, it's heavily implied by the fact that the entire ad takes place in vehicles traveling down a highway.

When you know how much the cast of the "Fast and Furious" franchise is really worth, it's clear that they don't need the paycheck. But as Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was a celebration," noting that Diesel is a fan of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and is often seen partaking in one of the company's frozen treats. "He's always had these ice cream pops with the chocolate and the nuts and I'm like, 'This is really funny that this is how we do a Super Bowl commercial.'"

In the ad, Diesel and Rodriguez are actually taking a slow cruise down the highway, which isn't how we typically see the two actors on screen when they're in a car — something that Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges points out when he pulls up next to them and asks why they aren't driving fast. Diesel responds, "Not today," as Rodriguez continues taking her time enjoying her ice cream. A befuddled Bridges then speeds off, and the words "Not so fast, not so furious" appear on the screen as Diesel and Rodriguez's car drives off into the sunset.