The Häagen-Dazs 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Is A Fast And Furious Reunion
Some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time have actors portraying a version of their beloved characters — and then doing something hilariously off-brand. In the first-ever Super Bowl commercial from famous ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs, three actors from the "Fast and Furious" franchise do exactly that. While Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges don't explicitly claim to be playing Dom, Letty, and Tej, respectively, it's heavily implied by the fact that the entire ad takes place in vehicles traveling down a highway.
When you know how much the cast of the "Fast and Furious" franchise is really worth, it's clear that they don't need the paycheck. But as Rodriguez told The Hollywood Reporter, "It was a celebration," noting that Diesel is a fan of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and is often seen partaking in one of the company's frozen treats. "He's always had these ice cream pops with the chocolate and the nuts and I'm like, 'This is really funny that this is how we do a Super Bowl commercial.'"
In the ad, Diesel and Rodriguez are actually taking a slow cruise down the highway, which isn't how we typically see the two actors on screen when they're in a car — something that Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges points out when he pulls up next to them and asks why they aren't driving fast. Diesel responds, "Not today," as Rodriguez continues taking her time enjoying her ice cream. A befuddled Bridges then speeds off, and the words "Not so fast, not so furious" appear on the screen as Diesel and Rodriguez's car drives off into the sunset.
The ad was a mini-Fast and Furious production
One of the untold truths of the "Fast and Furious" franchise is that Vin Diesel has played a big part in ensuring that all of the entries have been released to theaters rather than going the direct-to-DVD sequel route. Though he skipped the second entry, "2 Fast 2 Furious," Diesel's Dominic "Dom" Toretto has long been the de facto main protagonist of the series and began producing the movies as well, starting with fourth entry "Fast and Furious." Leticia "Letty" Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) wasn't in the second, third, or eighth entries, but she's been in every other mainline "Fast and Furious" movie and eventually became Dom's wife.
As for Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges, his first appearance in the franchise as Tej Parker was actually in "2 Fast 2 Furious," and he wouldn't rejoin the series until "Fast Five" — marking the first time that Bridges, Diesel, and Rodriguez were co-stars. Bridges has been in every mainline "Fast and Furious" movie since. But it's not only onscreen talent that worked on the Häagen-Dazs Super Bowl 2025 commercial, as Rodriguez points out that members of the film franchise's crew and stunt teams were also on set for the ad. "Whenever we work on anything that has to do with the brand, we bring the family together to do that," she told The Hollywood Reporter.