The Boys Season 4: What Happened To Queen Maeve - Is She Dead?

Like most Supes, Maeve's abilities emerge after her greedy parents dose her with Compound V as a kid — a none-too-subtle metaphor for showbiz parents sacrificing their offspring's' childhood and innocence in pursuit of a payday. But how Maeve handles it makes her a role model to Annie, who recalls Maeve breaking every bone in her right arm while saving a busload of kids, then visiting them all in physical therapy afterward to show the world that "they were heroes, too."

By the time Maeve meets Annie, Vought seems to have stripped away everything good in her, leaving Maeve feeling disillusioned and jaded as she tells Annie, "I started giving pieces of myself away and I guess I gave away everything." But meeting Annie and Hughie reminds her of who she truly is — and perhaps more importantly, who Homelander is. Up until now, she has put up with his torment. But opening her eyes to Homelander's impact on others pushes Maeve to a place where she's finished with his manipulation and control. She also realizes he's only getting worse.

After helping the Boys defeat Stormfront in Season 2, Maeve spends most of Season 3 working with them to take down Homelander for good. He catches on to her, imprisoning Maeve underneath Vought and threatening to impregnate her. After getting moved to a secondary location, Maeve escapes to M.M.'s house before confronting Soldier Boy and Homelander at Vought. Allowing the world to believe she is dead after that final showdown, Maeve flees with her girlfriend, Elena. Although she seems to have lost an eye, she appears to be on the mend when we last see her.