The Boys Season 3 Failed One Of Its Most Powerful Supes By NOT Killing Them

The live-action series "The Boys" doesn't pull any punches when it comes to killing off characters in some of the most disturbing ways imaginable. From Hughie's (Jack Quaid) girlfriend Robin getting torn apart by A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) in the show's pilot episode, to Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) popping people's heads like bloody balloons with her incredible powers, to Lamplighter (Shawn Ashmore) horrifyingly setting himself on fire, there's no shortage of messed-up deaths involving supes. However, one of the series' biggest missed opportunities is actually not killing one of its superpowered heroes — with the Season 3 fake-out with Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) failing her and her story.

In "The Boys"' Season 3 finale, "The Instant White-Hot Wild," Queen Maeve seemingly sacrifices herself to stop a deadly battle between Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and his son Homelander (Antony Starr), leading to the public mourning the loss of the beloved supe. However, it's actually revealed that Maeve survives the attack and becomes depowered, giving her the chance to live a normal life while in hiding. In the process, Maeve's survival takes away a potentially dramatic punch and feels like "The Boys" is too afraid to kill a popular character.

The twist didn't sit well with some viewers, who believe Maeve dying to stop Soldier Boy would represent a fitting end point for her on the show, as she does the right thing in a defiant last stand that costs her life after being complicit in several terrible actions committed by the Seven for so long.