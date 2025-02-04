The Fantastic Four Trailer Launch Event Proves Why Everyone Loves Pedro Pascal

The casting for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" was hotly contested and speculated upon before anything official came out. At first, there were rumors that Matt Smith and Adam Driver were in contention to play Reed Richards, with the latter being a terrible choice had it come to pass. However, Pedro Pascal ultimately won out, and the trailer launch fan event proved why he was the best choice for the MCU's Mr. Fantastic all along.

To increase the hype for the film, Marvel hosted a special fan event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The main cast, which also includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, came out onstage, but the clear favorite was Pascal. He spent the most time greeting all the screaming fans in attendance and taking the time to see as many people as possible before joining host Angélique Roché. It's also worth noting that Pascal appeared to be wearing pajamas while everyone else was dressed more formally. It's the kind of cavalier attitude that's earned him legions of fans, and it didn't stop there.

Roché first asked the entire cast a question, and when she asked Pascal a second one, he responded, "I thought I already answered a question." Pascal having a ball during the pre-show is almost as entertaining as watching "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" trailer itself.