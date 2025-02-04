The Fantastic Four Trailer Launch Event Proves Why Everyone Loves Pedro Pascal
The casting for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" was hotly contested and speculated upon before anything official came out. At first, there were rumors that Matt Smith and Adam Driver were in contention to play Reed Richards, with the latter being a terrible choice had it come to pass. However, Pedro Pascal ultimately won out, and the trailer launch fan event proved why he was the best choice for the MCU's Mr. Fantastic all along.
To increase the hype for the film, Marvel hosted a special fan event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The main cast, which also includes Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, came out onstage, but the clear favorite was Pascal. He spent the most time greeting all the screaming fans in attendance and taking the time to see as many people as possible before joining host Angélique Roché. It's also worth noting that Pascal appeared to be wearing pajamas while everyone else was dressed more formally. It's the kind of cavalier attitude that's earned him legions of fans, and it didn't stop there.
Roché first asked the entire cast a question, and when she asked Pascal a second one, he responded, "I thought I already answered a question." Pascal having a ball during the pre-show is almost as entertaining as watching "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" trailer itself.
Curiously, we don't see Reed's powers in the Fantastic Four trailer
Casting Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards was inspired, as he's one of the most loved actors working right now after turns in "The Mandalorian" and "The Last of Us." Since it's true that Reed Richards is known to turn evil from time to time, Pascal's casting could be a way to get us to like Reed even if he dabbles in some less-than-morally-righteous behaviors. However, it seems that in "First Steps" at least, he's going to be a good guy, and the trailer emphasizes something integral to his character.
The other three team members all get moments to show off their powers. Ben is already made of rock, Sue turns invisible, and Johnny catches fire as he flies through the sky. However, we don't actually see Reed use his abilities of elasticity. Instead, there's a moment where Reed's writing math equations on a chalk board. This could be a sign that the film will focus more on Reed's intellect rather than his stretchy powers, with him being the smartest man on Earth his true superpower anyway.
Pedro Pascal's inherent likability could very much work in Reed and the movie's favor. Being significantly smarter than everyone else could alienate some viewers, but when he's charming and able to have what looks like such a loving relationship with Vanessa Kirby's Sue, it could keep him more grounded. We'll see more of Pascal and the rest of the team soon enough, when "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" comes out in theaters on July 25.