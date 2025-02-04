How Mayim Bialik Feels About A Potential Jeopardy! Return

"Jeopardy!" is one of the most successful and longest-running game shows in U.S. television history. Over the course of its 50-plus-year run on NBC, it has been hosted by several famous faces, including "The Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik. The actor took over co-hosting duties of the show alongside Ken Jennings following the death of regular host Alex Trebek in 2022. However, by the end of 2023, Bialik had been unceremoniously dropped from her role, and Jennings took over as the game show's solo presenter. However, it seems there is no ill will between Bialik and the makers of the general knowledge quiz show. In fact, she may even be set to make a comeback.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the actor (who thought "The Big Bang Theory" was another game show before being cast as Amy Farrah-Fowler) revealed that working on "Jeopardy!" was one of the best jobs she has ever had. Before discussing the possibility of returning as a primetime host, she shared a kind word for the fans of the show, saying, "I have a lot of respect for the Jeopardy fans because it's a real legacy. It's a real legacy fandom, so it's super important." Bialik continued, adding that on her end, she's keeping the door open for an eventual return. "I'm definitely still a fan of the show and very honored that I was nominated for an Emmy for my work there. That is something that I got to change in my bio, that I was nominated for Jeopardy! So, yeah, it's something I'm still very proud of. And yeah, we'll see what happens this season."