How Mayim Bialik Feels About A Potential Jeopardy! Return
"Jeopardy!" is one of the most successful and longest-running game shows in U.S. television history. Over the course of its 50-plus-year run on NBC, it has been hosted by several famous faces, including "The Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik. The actor took over co-hosting duties of the show alongside Ken Jennings following the death of regular host Alex Trebek in 2022. However, by the end of 2023, Bialik had been unceremoniously dropped from her role, and Jennings took over as the game show's solo presenter. However, it seems there is no ill will between Bialik and the makers of the general knowledge quiz show. In fact, she may even be set to make a comeback.
During an interview with Fox News Digital, the actor (who thought "The Big Bang Theory" was another game show before being cast as Amy Farrah-Fowler) revealed that working on "Jeopardy!" was one of the best jobs she has ever had. Before discussing the possibility of returning as a primetime host, she shared a kind word for the fans of the show, saying, "I have a lot of respect for the Jeopardy fans because it's a real legacy. It's a real legacy fandom, so it's super important." Bialik continued, adding that on her end, she's keeping the door open for an eventual return. "I'm definitely still a fan of the show and very honored that I was nominated for an Emmy for my work there. That is something that I got to change in my bio, that I was nominated for Jeopardy! So, yeah, it's something I'm still very proud of. And yeah, we'll see what happens this season."
Why did Mayim Bialik leave Jeopardy?
Mayim Bialik stepped away from "Jeopardy!" at the end of 2023, but the move was not her choice as her contract was not renewed for future episodes of the game show. Sharing the news in a bittersweet Instagram post in December, Bialik wrote, "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."
At the time, there was speculation that her choice to support the Writer's Guild of America's strike had an impact on Sony's decision not to renew her contract. However, executive producer Michael Davis has since stated that it was simply due to fan desire for the show to have one consistent host rather than the duo. He noted that Ken Jennings simply cinched the job over Bialik. But it seems her departure was really an amicable one, with Davis also noting, "Mayim is a superb host. We hope to continue working with her on prime-time versions. This conversation is ongoing." So, perhaps 2025 will see Bialik return to her favorite hosting gig after all?