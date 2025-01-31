Why Timothy From Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar

People tune into the Super Bowl every year for the commercials just as much as the big game, and this year, actor Timothy Simons is getting in on the action. The "Veep" and "Nobody Wants This" star pops up in a commercial for Coors Light, where he's trying to film a scene within the commercial but just can't seem to get his lines right (instead of saying "That's not my problem," Simons keeps repeating, "That's not my pasta"). The director keeps reminding him, over and over again, that it's "problem," but Simons keeps screwing it up in various ways, at which point said director hands him a "case of the Mondays" — in this instance, a case of Coors Light that just says "Mondays" on it. Also, Simons has been replaced; the new actor gets the line right.

So who is Simons, and why does he look so familiar? Simons has appeared in everything from "The Interview" to "Station Eleven" to "Looking for Alaska," and the comedian basically makes every single project that much funnier; here are three of his biggest projects, which you can watch after you check out his ridiculous Super Bowl commercial.