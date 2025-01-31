Why Timothy From Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Looks So Familiar
People tune into the Super Bowl every year for the commercials just as much as the big game, and this year, actor Timothy Simons is getting in on the action. The "Veep" and "Nobody Wants This" star pops up in a commercial for Coors Light, where he's trying to film a scene within the commercial but just can't seem to get his lines right (instead of saying "That's not my problem," Simons keeps repeating, "That's not my pasta"). The director keeps reminding him, over and over again, that it's "problem," but Simons keeps screwing it up in various ways, at which point said director hands him a "case of the Mondays" — in this instance, a case of Coors Light that just says "Mondays" on it. Also, Simons has been replaced; the new actor gets the line right.
So who is Simons, and why does he look so familiar? Simons has appeared in everything from "The Interview" to "Station Eleven" to "Looking for Alaska," and the comedian basically makes every single project that much funnier; here are three of his biggest projects, which you can watch after you check out his ridiculous Super Bowl commercial.
Jonah Ryan in Veep (2012-2019)
In a show full of despicable and odious people, Timothy Simons' "Veep" character Jonah Ryan might actually be the worst ... and he also has the most dramatic villain journey on the show (which is really saying something). At first, Jonah is a fresh-faced if annoying White House liaison on "Veep" who works with Vice President Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) office, but as the show continues, any tiny amount of political power corrupts Jonah time and time again until he becomes — and this is genuinely not an exaggeration — an absolute monster.
Jonah ends up running for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire and even staging an (unsuccessful) presidential run during the series, and throughout every foible and surreal misstep Jonah makes, his political "allies" are there to absolutely demolish his self esteem (there's an incredible compilation of all the nicknames given to Jonah, which are presented during a congressional hearing concerning Meyer's then-presidential administration (it is not safe for work, but you can watch it here — and you should). By the end of the series, Selina offers her the VP spot on her presidential ticket to Jonah, prompting several (delightfully) unhinged reactions from her staff ... which should tell you everything you need to know about Jonah, because nearly every other detail about the character is so obscene that it can't be written here. "Veep" is streaming on Max now, even though it might be almost tough to watch in 2025 (for ... reasons).
Pat Montgomery in Candy (2022)
Two different shows came out in the past several years that tackle the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman who was accused of murdering her best friend Betty Gore with an axe in Wylie, Texas in 1980. One was HBO's "Love & Death," which came out in 2023 and stars Elizabeth Olsen as Candy and Patrick Fugit as her husband Pat; the other is Hulu's original drama "Candy," which features Jessica Biel as Candy alongside Timothy Simons as Pat.
The role of the befuddled, cuckolded Pat is definitely a darker role than we usually see Simons play, but he and Biel are excellent as a couple that seems like the perfect little nuclear family, complete with two children — alongside Melanie Lynskey as Betty and Pablo Schreiber as Betty's husband Alan. In all versions of the story, an affair between Alan and Candy is the catalyst for Betty's murder, and across five episodes, Simons is uniformly excellent as Candy's loving and utterly mystified husband, who had no idea that she was having an affair — much less that she could be a murderer. "Candy" is streaming on Hulu now.
Sasha in Nobody Wants This (2024-present)
Timothy Simons' most recent high-profile role, as of this writing, is in the Netflix original series "Nobody Wants This," a romantic comedy about the unexpected connection between rabbi Noah Roklov (Adam Brody) and sex-positive podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell). After the two meet at a mutual friend's dinner party, Noah and Joanne hit it off right away ... but their cultural differences repeatedly threaten to derail the relationship, including the presence of Noah's very recent ex Rebecca (Emily Arlook), who wants Noah back.
So who does Simons play? He portrays Noah's older brother who is both impressed by and alarmed by Noah and Joanne's unconventional relationship, but the best part of his role is the friendship he forms with Joanne's younger sister and podcast co-host Morgan ("Succession" breakout Justine Lupe). Both Lupe and Simons are unbelievably funny and play off each other perfectly, so when you watch "Nobody Likes This" on Netflix, come for Noah and Joanne's romance and stay for Lupe and Simons' banter.