Who Is The Famous Singer In Taco Bell's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial?

The popular recording star has appeared in many ads over the years, including a Pepsi commercial that got the internet buzzing, with Doja Cat putting her own spin on "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease." Both Pepsi and Taco Bell recognize her popularity, as she's been one of the most influential rappers/singers in recent years.

Her music career goes back to 2012, when she released her first song, "So High," onto SoundCloud. Her first EP, "Purrr!," which includes a remastered version of "So High," came out in 2014, and she debuted her first album, "Amala," in 2018. She's continued to release great songs like "Woman" and "Need to Know" that exemplify why she's become so popular. There's an air of unpretentiousness in the artist's work, which is perhaps why she really started to make waves in 2020 with the advent of COVID-19 lockdowns. We all needed to unwind and enjoy music that was purely fun, even if the clubs were shut down, and Doja Cat was able to help all of us temporarily forget our troubles with a three-minute track.

Cinephiles may know that Doja Cat provided an original song to the soundtrack for 2022's "Elvis" — "Vegas." However, she also gave acting a shot in the "Dave" Season 2 episode, "Somebody Date Me," where she and Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) match on a dating app and text one another, only for things to blow up in Dicky's face by the end. She plays herself in the episode, and she clearly has a sense of humor, as evidenced by this role, her music, and her Taco Bell 2025 pre-Super Bowl commercial.