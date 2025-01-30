Who Is The Famous Singer In Taco Bell's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial?
To get ready for the Big Game, Taco Bell put out an ad featuring some folks caught on a Live Más Drive-Thru Cam. Ordinary people who've had their pictures taken by these cameras in real life could wind up being featured during the Super Bowl itself, foregoing the big celebrity cameos many companies are prone to use. But in the above ad that came out in advance, someone famous is trying to photobomb the camera. Taco Bell may not have any celebrities in its Super Bowl ad, but it'll take one for the commercial promoting the upcoming commercial (because that's just kind of where we are as a society at this point).
The famous singer featured in the Taco Bell 2025 pre-Super Bowl commercial is none other than Doja Cat, as stated several times in the ad itself. This is a return to form for Doja, who also starred in Taco Bell's 2022 Super Bowl ad as a clown going out for a Baja Blast. This year, however, she photobombs a couple and gets berated by the Taco Bell employee because they only want pictures of regular folks or people who are slightly famous but not Doja Cat-famous.
Doja Cat is one of the most popular rappers of the 2020s
The popular recording star has appeared in many ads over the years, including a Pepsi commercial that got the internet buzzing, with Doja Cat putting her own spin on "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease." Both Pepsi and Taco Bell recognize her popularity, as she's been one of the most influential rappers/singers in recent years.
Her music career goes back to 2012, when she released her first song, "So High," onto SoundCloud. Her first EP, "Purrr!," which includes a remastered version of "So High," came out in 2014, and she debuted her first album, "Amala," in 2018. She's continued to release great songs like "Woman" and "Need to Know" that exemplify why she's become so popular. There's an air of unpretentiousness in the artist's work, which is perhaps why she really started to make waves in 2020 with the advent of COVID-19 lockdowns. We all needed to unwind and enjoy music that was purely fun, even if the clubs were shut down, and Doja Cat was able to help all of us temporarily forget our troubles with a three-minute track.
Cinephiles may know that Doja Cat provided an original song to the soundtrack for 2022's "Elvis" — "Vegas." However, she also gave acting a shot in the "Dave" Season 2 episode, "Somebody Date Me," where she and Lil Dicky (Dave Burd) match on a dating app and text one another, only for things to blow up in Dicky's face by the end. She plays herself in the episode, and she clearly has a sense of humor, as evidenced by this role, her music, and her Taco Bell 2025 pre-Super Bowl commercial.