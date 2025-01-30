A Chicago P.D. Scene Was The Worst Moment Of The 2025 One Chicago Crossover
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Fire" Season 13, Episode 11; "Chicago Med" Season 10, Episode 11; and "Chicago P.D." Season 12, Episode 11
The One Chicago World gets rocked by an intentional explosion in an underground datacenter, causing a building explosion and a partial subway collapse that completely halts a subway car running under the city. That calls for a gigantic crossover event, bringing all three parts of the "One Chicago" universe together. It's a disaster that nearly kills multiple members of the force, including Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger). But once Ruzek has helped Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and all of the train's passengers survive nearly being crushed, he almost meets another fate.
Ruzek has spent the entire episode trying to chase down a suspect he flushed onto the train car from the collapsing government building. The man shot Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) three times while fleeing, leading her to suffer through two brushes with death in the hospital. Due to a matching physical description, Ruzek mistakenly collars the wrong fellow. When he and Kidd find the right one, he has to rescue her from a hostage crisis — then before they leave the subway tunnel, he notes the hard drive containing millions of dollars of information fell to the ground when he shot the perp. Bending over to gather it, rocks fall from above and one lands on his left arm. And while the moment should be thrilling, the end result is cheesy.
Adam's brush with death is less than scary
Adam Ruzek's brush with boulders proves to be the last jump scare in a thrill-laden episode, but unfortunately, they look obviously and incredibly fake. His reaction is also ludicrous, as the rocks bounce against the ground and he simply lets out a grunt and a "son of a b****."
It doesn't help that the incident has no effect on the plot; Ruzek is barely scratched by the boulder and there's no sign that something more serious like a broken bone has befallen him, even though he and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) are last seen climbing into the back of an ambulance. He even saves the hard drive without much fuss, informing a former employee of the data farm that the hard drive is officially impounded evidence.
Overall, it's silly and a damp squib, especially compared to all of the heart-pounding action that came before it. It's a pity, because Ruzek's work with Stella Kidd is some of the best stuff the crossover has to offer. Hopefully, he'll be healed up in time for his upcoming Season 12 wedding with Burgess.