The Terrifier 2 Bedroom Scene's Controversy, Explained

There's nothing scarier than a clown who takes joy in what they do, to such an extreme that it creeps everyone around him out. Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) of the "Terrifier" franchise is one such fellow. He reigns over films that are notorious for being laden with guts, gore, blood and other extremes. One particular scene in "Terrifier 2" sent people running for the hills when the movie was released in 2022. It involved Art, a hapless victim, a whole lot of blood and guts, and a bedroom. And it caused enough controversy to draw attention to an already blood-soaked motion picture.

Want to know what happens in the scene without seeing it? Why was it so controversial? And are there any scenes that are more extreme than that bedroom fracas? Here's a full primer on everything you need to know about that controversial "Terrifier 2" bedroom sequence.