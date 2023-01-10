Michelle Yeoh's Dormant Star Trek: Discovery Spin-Off Section 31 Is Apparently Still In The Works

In an era where streaming services are all the rage, and mainstream audiences continue to eat up anything connected to recognizable properties, it should come as no surprise that the "Star Trek" saga is expanding in all directions. Under the watchful eye of Alex Kurtzman, the franchise has grown especially prevalent on television in recent years via the Paramount+ streaming service. The likes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Picard," and "Star Trek: Lower Decks," among others, have done a great job building on previous pieces of "Star Trek" media while blazing their own trails.

As these titles and a few more have found standout success on TV, some "Star Trek" productions have struggled to leave the runway. Case in point, "Section 31," which was initially announced all the way back in 2019 yet hasn't made many strides in becoming a reality. The program was advertised to star Michelle Yeoh's Captain Philippa Georgiou — who made her franchise debut on "Star Trek: Discovery" — as she embarks on all kinds of adventures as a part of Starfleet's Section 31 division. However, given how long the series has taken to get a move on, it's fair to wonder if it has been scrapped entirely.

In reality, "Section 31" is apparently still on its way down the production pipeline. It just seems to be taking its sweet time.