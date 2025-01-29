10 Best Movies Like The Platform To Watch Next

"The Platform" is a contained sci-fi horror-thriller from Spain, which premiered on Netflix in 2019. The film is about a man named Goreng (Iván Massagué), who wakes up in an imposing, gray concrete room built by a mysterious — and clearly malicious — government referred to only as "The Administration." The concrete room Goreng finds himself in is on platform Level 48 in a vast, prison-like structure that starts at the top, Level 0 — which is opulence defined, with violin players, exquisite suits, high-class chefs, and overly-decorative feasts to gorge on — down to seemingly an infinite amount of levels below. The lower the level you are, the less food you get, to the point where cellmates succumb to murder and cannibalism to survive.

Goreng's memorable first cellmate is the stodgy Trimagasi (Zorion Eguileor), who chides Goreng derisively as a communist for wanting to help those on the lower platforms, implying that the aforementioned "Administration" is a fascistic – and capitalistic – regime (which makes sense, given Spain's history dealing with brutal fascist governments in the recent past). Throughout the rest of the film, Goreng meets different cellmates and is sent to different lower levels of the concrete structure until, eventually, Goreng works to stage a rebellion from the bottom up.

"The Platform" itself was a critical and commercial success, which led to a sequel — the aptly titled "The Platform 2" — in 2024. Below, we'll talk about ten films that are similar to "The Platform," whether politically, aesthetically, or, pardon the pun, structurally.

Warning: spoilers ahead!