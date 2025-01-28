Why Was Evil Canceled?

During its four-season run, "Evil" was one of the wildest shows to ever hit the small screen. Created by Robert and Michelle King, the genius husband-wife team behind "The Good Wife" and its spin-offs "Elsbeth" and "The Good Fight," "Evil" is a dark supernatural comedy-drama so brilliant and bizarre it almost defies categorization. With its quirky storytelling, consistently high critical and audience ratings, and a hidden ARG puzzle that kept fans talking, it's easy to see why the show picked up a devoted following that grew throughout its run. Despite the show's recent surge in popularity after moving to Netflix, Paramount canceled the series in 2024, giving no explicit reason for the decision.

Like "The Good Fight," "Evil" attempts to conceptualize much of the current zeitgeist through the TV equivalent of a funhouse mirror, using hyperbolic and often absurd storytelling to try and understand the world we live in. As its unlikely central trio — skeptical forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), troubled but devout seminarian Father David Acosta (Mike Colter), and cultural Muslim tech geek Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) — assess case after case for evidence of the demonic, answers are always unclear. "Evil" seems to conclude that making sense of it all is a fool's errand, but what matters most is the relationships that keep us sane throughout. The good news is that at least one cast member and the creators have signaled that the devilish tale could be revived at some point.