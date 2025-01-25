Why These Actors' Final Movies Will Never Be Released

Marlon Brando has a complicated legacy, to say the least. On one hand, his status as one of the greatest screen actors of all time is pretty well cemented due to his roles in "A Streetcar Named Desire," "The Godfather," "On the Waterfront," and "Last Tango in Paris" alone, to say nothing of his various other acclaimed works. He'd have a few more glimmers of brilliance after that, but most of his work in the 1980s and beyond was marred by panned performances in bad films and reports of increasingly difficult and/or erratic behavior on set. Unfortunately, that period was much longer than — and often overshadows — his period of greatness.

For what it's worth, Brando did manage to end his film career on a decent note. His final released movie was the 2001 heist film "The Score," which not only got decent reviews overall but even saw Brando's acting get some positive callouts from critics for the first time in years. That being said, he almost went out voicing a bug. Brando had signed on for a small role in an animated film called "Big Bug Man," starring Brendan Frasier. The filmmakers had wanted Brando to voice the lead character's male boss, but Brando insisted on playing a character named Mrs. Sour instead — even choosing to come in wearing make-up, a wig, and a dress for the recordings.

"Big Bug Man" would go on to join the ranks of expensive movies that were finished but never released after it was delayed beyond its planned 2006 release, and it has since all but dropped off the face of the Earth, with almost no concrete information as to why. It marked one of only two times that Brando ever did voice work in his career, with the other being him doing a single line of dialogue as Don Vito Corleone for the 2006 video game adaptation of "The Godfather." With so much time having passed, it's safe to assume that "Big Bug Man" will never see the light of day.