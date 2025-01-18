The 20 Worst Lines In Movie History

Content warning: sexual material and language

What pushes a line in a film above and beyond (or below) being merely bad dialogue and instead becoming one of the worst of all time? Maybe it's an attempt at serious drama that ends up being hilarious by accident, or alternately an attempt at humor that falls so flat it inspires cringe. Sometimes poor acting is responsible for turning ordinary bad dialogue into a historic atrocity, but then there are other circumstances where even the world's greatest thespians can't save the most incompetent writing.

Whatever the cause of these assaults on our ears, the results are painful to experience — but some people find pleasure in pain, so for all you perverts and sickos, we've collected clips from the absolute worst of the worst. Looper has spotlighted terrible lines in movies before, but there are many more where those came from. This list will avoid specific lines highlighted on the previous one, though a couple of other awful lines from films on the previous list will be included (alas, we can't include anything from Tommy Wiseau's "The Room" because the old list counted the entire movie).